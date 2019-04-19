



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Lawyers for two of the women charged in a Florida prostitution sting say someone is trying to sell video from the investigation involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft but police in Jupiter disagree.

Attorneys for the defendants asked a judge on Thursday to hold police and prosecutors in contempt of court following reports of someone shopping around the undercover video of Kraft.

According to a motion filed Thursday, the video is exclusively in the possession of the Jupiter Police Department and the State Attorney’s Office.

Jupiter police spokesman O’Neil Anderson told The Associated Press that he doubts the authenticity of the reports. He said his department has taken every precaution to secure the evidence, and he doesn’t believe anyone in the police department or State Attorney’s Office would leak the video. Anderson also pointed out that no websites or news organizations have actually shown a video.

“If anyone had it, they would have released it by now,” Anderson said.

The motion was filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court by attorneys for Lei Wang and Hua Zhang, who are accused of running the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

The attorneys cited a New York Daily News story that reports an unknown person had contacted TheBlast.com with footage of Kraft naked with another person, presumably engaging in sex acts at the massage parlor.

On Wednesday, a judge temporarily blocked the release of video allegedly showing Kraft receiving the services.

Attorneys for Kraft argued that releasing the footage would violate their clients’ rights to privacy and fair trials.

The billionaire NFL owner was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after being accused of paying for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

Several media outlets, including CBS4 News, argued at a hearing last week that the video should be made public.

If the video is released, it wouldn’t be in the case against Kraft, but in the case against Wang and Zhang, the owner and manager of the spa which Kraft is accused of patronizing.

Wang and Zhang have pleaded not guilty to charges that include maintaining a house of prostitution.

