Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Robert Kraft


WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) — Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be back in court Friday trying to stop the public release of surveillance video collected as part of a Florida prostitution sting.

Kraft faces misdemeanor charges of soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter.

Several media outlets, including CBS4 News, requested video from the sting be released which allegedly shows Kraft receiving paid sexual services.

Kraft’s lawyers filed a second motion Wednesday to request all video evidence be suppressed.

The motion argues the release of video evidence would “destroy any prospect” of a fair trial.

Hundreds of people were charged statewide in the multi-jurisdictional sting that began in October of 2018.

Kraft has denied through a spokesman that he committed a crime.

He is not expected to be at the hearing.

 

