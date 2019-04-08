



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The ‘Bad Boys 3’ film crew is back in action Monday in Miami and getting prepared for a big scene that will shutdown the MacArthur Causeway this coming weekend.

According to film permits filed with the City of Miami, crews are working at Jose Marti Park in Little Havana Monday. There will be filming in the gym, the pool area and the dance room.

The City of Miami permit states the scenes will include “simulated gunfire and gunshot wounds.”

Several streets around the park are also shutdown. The closures are SW 5th Street between 4th and 3rd Avenues and SW 3rd Avenue between 6th and 5th Streets.

Then this weekend, a major traffic headache for travelers headed to or from Miami Beach.

The westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be shut down on Sunday April 14 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. There will also be intermittent closures on the eastbound lanes. Motorists are being asked to use the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway to get between the mainland and Miami Beach during this time.

This is the second time the filming of a ‘Bad Boys’ movie has shut down the MacArthur Causeway.

WEB EXTRA REWIND: Filming Of ‘Bad Boys 2’ In 2002 Caused MacArthur Causeway Chaos

It happened during the filming of ‘Bad Boys 2’ in 2002 during a wild explosive car chase scene. It was a thriller on screen, but the headlines were all about the standstill traffic for days .

WEB EXTRA REWIND: From 2002, Filming Of ‘Bad Boys 2’ In Miami Beach

Last week, CBS4 cameras captured one of the stars of the film, Will Smith, on the set outside the Broadmoor Hotel on 7450 Ocean Terrace.

WEB EXTRA: Will Smith On Set Of ‘Bad Boys 3’ In Miami Beach

For anyone hoping to get a glimpse of the stars during filming, the movie sets are not accessible to the public.

‘Bad Boys 3’ or ‘Bad Boys For Life’ once again stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who are reprising their roles as Miami narcotic detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down the head of a major drug cartel who is trying to kill Lowrey.

The movie, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and DJ Khaled, is set for a 2020 release.