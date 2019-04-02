



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Bad Boys are coming back to Miami and Miami Beach. Actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are filming parts of ‘Bad Boys For Life” or “Bad Boys 3” this month in Miami and the film will shut down the MacArthur Causeway once again.

The City of Miami Beach is notifying residents that the westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be shutdown to all traffic on Sunday, April 14 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and there will be intermittent closures on the eastbound lanes. Police and fire rescue crews will have full access during this time in case of an emergency. Motorists are being asked to use the Venetian Causeway or the Julia Tuttle Causeway to get between the mainland and Miami Beach during this time.

Tolls on the Venetian Causeway are being lifted as well.

The film is mainly being filmed in Atlanta with some shooting taking place in South Florida.

Other locations the film crew will be shooting include Flagler Street, Southeast First Street, Southeast to Northeast Third Avenue and Northeast to Southeast Second Avenue from 6 to 8pm on April 6. Locations in Miami Beach include the Broadmoor Hotel, and Collins Avenue between 41st and 87th Streets.

This is the second time the filming of a ‘Bad Boys’ movie has shut down the MacArthur Causeway. It happened during the filming of Bad Boys 2 in 2002.

The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence who are reprising their roles as Miami narcotic detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

The new installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down the head of a major drug cartel who is trying to kill Lowrey.

The movie, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and DJ Khaled, is set for a 2020 release.