



SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) – There are road closures around FIU after a man climbs a huge crane with an apparent message for President Trump.

In video from Chopper 4 at SW 109 Avenue and 8th Street, the man appears to be strapped to the crane using some type of safety harness. He’s wearing a helmet and has been seen talking on a cellphone.

There is a banner hanging from the crane with some sort of message for the President and an American flag.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to give a speech at FIU Monday afternoon about the crisis in Venezuela.