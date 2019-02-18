



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is heading to South Florida this Presidents’ Day to address the ongoing crisis in Venezuela.

Mr. Trump will speak about the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela and support interim president Juan Guaidó.

The event will be held at the FIU Ocean Bank Convocation Center on the main campus in West Miami-Dade, just south of Doral, home to the largest concentration of Venezuelans in the U.S.

This is an invitation-only event coordinated by the White House.

Guaidó has been in a power struggle with Nicolás Maduro, who is facing increasing pressure to give up power.

Maduro has maintained the support of the Venezuelan military, the main reason he has retained power in the financially struggling country.

Guaidó has invoked articles 233 and 333 of the Venezuelan constitution to become interim president. Those articles stipulate that when there is no president, the president of the National Assembly assumes power.

The country’s National Assembly deemed Maduro’s recent presidential reelection a sham after opposition parties were not allowed to participate, leaving a void at the presidency.

The Trump administration, along with 50 other nations, have declared Guaidó, the president of the National Assembly, the rightful president of Venezuela.

Trump says he has not ruled out military intervention in the oil-rich nation and has declined to answer whether he was considering sending troops to the country.

He says he has “great respect” for Guaidó, calling him “the real president of Venezuela” and predicting the situation is “going to work out very well.”

In a joint statement issued after meeting the President of Colombia Ivan Duque, he said the U.S. and Colombia” will work with the Guaidó government to restore freedom, democracy, and prosperity to Venezuela.”

Meanwhile, in Caracas, Guaidó has called for a massive worldwide march for February 23 to let humanitarian aid into the country.

Venezuelans are angry because of lack of food, medicine, corruption, repression, the mass exodus of millions and what they call “the lack of a true democracy.”

The United Nations says that about five million Venezuelans have fled their country in recent years, many of them on foot.

Thousands of Venezuelans call South Florida home, especially the suburbs of Doral and Weston, according to the last census.

FIU is the largest university in South Florida, with over 50% of the school’s approximately 66,000 students being of Hispanic origin.

Guaidó, who has been recognized as the legitimate president of Venezuela by most of the hemisphere and Europe, embodies the hopes of millions of Venezuelans who have seen their country become another Cuba during the last 20 years under Hugo Chávez and Nicolas Maduro.