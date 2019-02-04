  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A father of one of the students killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre will be attending Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch will be taking Manuel Oliver to the event. He is the father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting last year.

Deutch’s district includes Parkland and the Democratic Congressman has been an outspoken advocate for families of the Parkland shooting victims.

Deutch is also part of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, a group in the House seeking to combat gun violence.

Manuel Oliver is not the only Parkland victim to attend President Trump’s State of the Union.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student Cameron Kasky addresses the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Survivor Cameron Kasky will be attending as well as the guest of California Congressman Eric Swalwell.

Kasky is one of the founders of the movement ‘March for Our Lives.’

Swalwell is a Democrat and potential 2020 presidential candidate.

