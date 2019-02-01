WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 11
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Parkland survivor has been invited to attend Tuesday’s State of the Union Address.

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, from California, announced he will be taking 18-year-old Cameron Kasky to the event.

Kasky is a survivor of last year’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On February 14 of 2018, a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Kasky is one of the founders of the movement ‘March for Our Lives.’

Swalwell is a Democrat and potential 2020 presidential candidate.

This story was first reported by CBS affiliate KPIX.

