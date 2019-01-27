Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — As the only reporter in South Florida to have extensively interviewed Roger Stone over the years, CBS4 Investigative reporter and host of Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede provides insight and context on the arrest of the President Trump confidant and what it means overall.

Stone was arrested in the special counsel’s Russia investigation in a pre-dawn raid at his Fort Lauderdale home on Friday January 25, and was charged with lying to Congress and obstructing the probe.

The seven-count indictment against Stone, a self-proclaimed “dirty trickster,” is the first criminal case in months from special counsel Robert Mueller.