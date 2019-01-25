Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone, of Fort Lauderdale, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller.

He was arrested by the FBI Friday morning following an indictment by a federal grand jury on Jan. 24, 2019.

Stone is indicted on seven counts, including one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to the court documents.

Stone will make an initial appearance later Friday at the federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

This story is breaking and will be updated