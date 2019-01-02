Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – The case of a missing Miramar woman is now considered a murder investigation.

This information is according to court records obtained by CBS4 News.

It’s been more than 7 months since Stephanie Clemons vanished from her home.

Clemons was last seen at her Miramar apartment in May.

Since then, her family hasn’t heard from her and she hasn’t been seen at her medical assistant job at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

CBS4 News recently obtained a search warrant in the case.

It shows that Miramar Police are investigating the case as a murder and that they recently searched Clemons’ red Volkswagen Jetta.

The search warrant says police were looking for “DNA evidence from the victim and the potential suspect” in the case.

However, the search warrant does not offer any details about Clemons’ disappearance or other information gathered by detectives.

At this point, Miramar Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in Clemons’ disappearance.

Miramar Police are expected to address the media about the case on Thursday morning.