MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miramar mother is missing and her family is making a desperate plea to find her.

“My mom did not walk away. She would not do that to her family” said Felicia Ray, who is beside herself with worry.

Her mother, Stephanie Clemons, vanished at the end of May from her Miramar apartment.

Stephanie’s sisters say she would never just leave without letting someone know.

“When I found out, I was like something was wrong. Because she doesn’t leave her family.

When she walked out these doors we don’t know what happened to her.

Investigators say Stephanie was last seen by a neighbor doing laundry.

She isn’t ill, she has no emotional issues, and her car was found in its usual space.

Stephanie’s family said they have not found her phone or work ID from her job as a medical assistant.

Just not knowing is the most hurting part.

Police say they don’t believe Stephanie chose to disappear.

The family is hopeful Stephanie will return home safely and they want help from anyone who knows anything about her disappearance.

“She’s strong, she’s a fighter and deep down in my heart I know she’s alive,” her daughter says.

“I know someone knows something. Ya’ll know something. Ya’ll need to talk. Ya’ll need to talk.”

If you know anything contact Miramar Police or Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

There is a reward for information.