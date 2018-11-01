Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Crisscrossing the state to drum up support and get out the vote early, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mayor Andrew Gillum “Bring it Home” bus tour rolled into South Florida on Thursday.

Gillum started his morning in Key West. The campaign tour then rolled north with stops throughout the day planned for Homestead, Richmond Heights, Kendall, North Miami, Miami Gardens and Miami.

With just five days left before election day, Gillum is taking his campaign to every corner of the state to tell voters as governor he would fight for affordable healthcare and education reform, he would protect Florida’s environment and work to make the state’s economy one that gives everyone a shot.

“We win this race, we’re going to do the difficult work that is going to be required to make this state into one where people can work one job instead of two or three jobs in order to make ends meet,” he told an enthusiastic crowd in Pensacola on Thursday.

The Democratic nominee has also taken a stand against attacks from President Trump citing his “hateful and divisive rhetoric.”

On Friday, former President Barack Obama will campaign with Gillum, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, and Florida Democrats at Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.

Saturday afternoon, the Mayor of Margaritaville – singer Jimmy Buffett – will perform a short solo acoustic set at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach at a rally for Gillum, Senator Bill Nelson, and all state Democrats on the ballot.

“If you haven’t noticed yet, there is an election next Tuesday, and I am glad to support Mayor Andrew Gillum for governor, and my longtime friend Senator Bill Nelson for re-election,” Buffett said. “Clean water, clean beaches and clean energy are the lifeblood of Florida now and in the future. Hurricanes aren’t getting any smaller, the tides aren’t getting lower, and we need to build to codes that protect our families and our homes. Vote Tuesday, and let’s get back to living Floridays.”