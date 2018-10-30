Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A high stakes midterm election has brought out the ‘big guns’ for both parties to rally support for their candidates.

On Friday, former President Barack Obama will campaign with U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, Mayor Andrew Gillum, and Florida Democrats at Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.

Tickets are free and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are only available in-person in advance, not online or on the day of the event.

Tickets can be picked up Tuesday, October 30th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 and Thursday, November 1 at the following locations:

North Miami

822 NE 125th Street

Suite 110

Coral Gables

354 Minorca Avenue

Miami Gardens

16190 NW 27th Avenue

Fort Lauderdale

1033 NW 6th Street

Suite 206

One ticket per person.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump is slated to make two campaign appearances to rally support for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senate candidate Rick Scott, and the state’s GOP candidates.

Trump will headline a rally Wednesday at Hertz Arena in Estero, just outside Fort Myers, and on Saturday he’s scheduled to attend a rally at Pensacola International Airport.

“President Trump is expected to discuss the booming economy, his tough stance on immigration, free market solutions for health care, and more,” his campaign organization said in announcing the Pensacola rally. “He will also remind Floridians of the critical need to get out and vote for the GOP in the midterm elections.”

Trump’s Florida appearances are part of a series of rallies across the country in important states. That includes rallies scheduled this week in Missouri and West Virginia, which also have closely watched U.S. Senate races.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.