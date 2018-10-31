  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

FT. MYERS (CBSMiami) – The race to be Florida’s next governor is coming down to the wire and each party is pulling out political powerhouses to win over voters.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump will hold a rally with Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis in Estero, just outside of Ft. Myers. CBS4 Miami will stream the rally on its website and social media beginning at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Trump will headline a rally in Pensacola.

Speaking of Pensacola, that’s where Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mayor Andrew Gillum took his bus tour on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gillum made several stops in southwest Florida where he encouraged early voting.

On Friday, former President Barack Obama will campaign with Gillum, U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, and Florida Democrats at Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.

Gillum, who is hoping to become Florida’s first black governor, has questioned DeSantis’ association with people seen as racially divisive.

