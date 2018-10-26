Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) – An 11th suspicious package has been found at an Opa-locka mail facility, this one addressed to New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

It was not immediately clear if the package was related to others addressed to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week. It was discovered Thursday night and it is similar in appearance to the others.

Also on Friday, New York police responded to a suspicious package at a postal facility with the address of 322 West 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan. The package was similar to the others and was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper at the Time Warner Center where CNN has its New York bureau.

On Thursday, the FBI and the Miami-Dade Police Department bomb squad spent hours at a United States Postal Service mailing distribution center in Opa-locka.

CBS News confirmed several packages may have originated at the facility. Postal inspectors have been poring through millions of pieces of mail, searching for similar packages.

The FBI stated every single suspicious package has the name and address of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz’s Sunrise office. All of the parcels were sent in similar packaging and the devices were made to appear like active bombs. Investigators are working to determine whether the bombs were just poorly designed or if they were simply meant to scare the recipients.

Besides the FBI analyzing the devices in Virginia, CBS News reports investigators are looking through surveillance video from the Opa-locka facility, especially video from cameras in the self-mailing area.

The FBI is also looking for video at neighboring businesses.

Friday’s development comes one day after three additional packages — the 8th, 9th and 10th in the series — were found addressed to Robert De Niro and Joe Biden.

