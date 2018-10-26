Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Cesar Sayoc’s last known address is in Aventura where he lived with his mother, that is, until two years ago.

Sayoc now charged in connection with a series of suspicious explosive packages that were sent to top Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and CNN, has not been seen in the condominium by neighbors but his mother, Madeline Giardello, and is well known.

She has been on the board of directors of the condominium association for nearly 20 years and used to be President of the association as well.

Giardello lives on the 20th floor with her husband.

A neighbor took CBS4’s Peter D’Oench to the front door, but when he knocked, nobody answered.

While no one was there, many residents are talking about the arrest of Cesar Sayoc.

“It’s very, very sad. Very sad,” said one woman.

Others regard her very highly.

“What is she like, a very nice lady. She is perfect,” said neighbor Rula Kaiser.

Condominium owner Armine Randolph said he is in shock. “Madeline was or used to be President.”

“Madeline served the Board well. The last 18 years she served on the Board. She is a nice woman. This just happening like this with her son it is crazy. It is crazy and unbelievable,” said friend Howard Fendell who added he never saw her son Cesar.

When CBS4 tried to reach Giardello, we were told she was hospitalized for surgery.

FBI agents were spotted leaving the condominium on Friday but and some residents told CBS4 News the FBI was at the building a few days ago but that has not been confirmed and it’s not known if it was related to Sayoc.