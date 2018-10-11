Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken as it moves over South Carolina.

At 8 a.m., the center of the storm was 40 miles west-northwest of Columbia, South Carolina. It was moving to the northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles mainly to the southeast of the center.

Michael is forecast to continue moving to the northeast today. A turn toward the east-northeast and an even faster forward speed are expected on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move through eastern Georgia into central South Carolina this morning, then moves across portions of central and eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia into the Atlantic Ocean by late tonight or early Friday.

CLICK HERE TO TRACK TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL

Some additional weakening is expected today while the center remains over land. However, Michael is forecast to intensify as it becomes a post-tropical low over the Atlantic late tonight or early Friday.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* Ocracoke Inlet North Carolina to Duck North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Altamaha Sound Georgia to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

GALLERY: Damaged Caused By Hurricane Michael In Florida Panhandle

STORM SURGE

Water levels are receding along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Along the southeast coast of the United States, the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will continue to cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water has the potential

to reach the following heights above ground if peak surge occurs at the time of high tide…

Sound side of the North Carolina Outer Banks from Ocracoke Inlet to

Duck…2-4 ft

WIND

Tropical storm conditions are occurring over portions of eastern and southeastern Georgia and will spread across portions of central and southern South Carolina this morning.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread northward within the warning area along the southeast U.S. coast beginning this morning through Friday.

RAINFALL

Michael is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 4 to 7 inches from eastern Georgia to the southern Mid-Atlantic states and 1 to 3 inches over the northern Mid-Atlantic states and coastal southern New England. Isolated maximum amounts of 9 inches are possible in North Carolina and Virginia. This rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods.

TORNADOES

Isolated tornadoes are possible today over portions of eastern South Carolina, eastern and central North Carolina, and southeast Virginia.