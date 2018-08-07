Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Public Schools system is seeking a 1/2 mill increase on the August 28 primary election ballot for its “Secure the Next Generation” initiative.

The school board says the increase is necessary for “School safety, retaining quality teachers and expanding educational opportunities for students.”

A possible problem facing the proposed tax hike at the ballot box is it provides an ambiguous laundry list of spending to “expand educational opportunities.” Some voters could view that as a blank check that they would be unwilling to sign.

“This referendum is critical to the success of our students moving forward,” said BCPS Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. “This initiative is designed to help us provide additional security for our students, while also keeping great teachers in our schools, so they don’t leave our District for higher paying jobs in other communities.”

The initiative, according to the BCPS, will help fill the huge financial gap left by the Legislature, leaving Broward County with the second lowest funding increase in the state.

BCPS says the goal is to raise monies to “hire additional school resource officers and security staff, increased teacher and school support, compensation for retention, as well as for expanding educational opportunities for students.”

The proposed 1/2 mill increase would equate to about $10 per month for homeowners with an average home value of $240,000.

The millage rate is the amount per $1,000 of an assessed property value and is used to determine the amount of property tax.

During the Tuesday, June 27, the School Board voted to allocate funds generated by the referendum in this manner:

72 percent or more of all available funds would be used for compensation of teachers and school-related staff (including bus drivers, assistants and food service workers)

Up to 20 percent for security (including school resource officers and security staff)

Up to eight percent for essential programs in our schools (such as additional guidance counselors, social workers, and behavioral staff).

Early voting in Florida’s Primary Election starts on Monday, August 13 in Miami-Dade and a Saturday, August 18 in Broward County.

