MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Early voting in Florida’s Primary Election starts in just one week in Miami-Dade County.

It starts on Monday August 13 in Miami-Dade and a few days later, Saturday August 18 in Broward County.

Whether you are going to vote early, vote-by-mail, or cast your ballot on Election Day, do you know who you are voting for yet or even what’s on the ballot?

There are several races getting a lot of attention.

Statewide, there is a Senate race, Congressional races, and of course, the race for Governor.

In the Senate race, outgoing Governor Rick Scott is running against Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

Florida voters will also be deciding which gubernatorial candidates will have their name printed at the top of the November ballot.

On the Democratic side, there are seven candidates.

They are Andrew Gillum, Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene, Chris King, Philip Levine, Alex “Lundy” Lundmark and John Wetherbee.

On the Republican side, there are eight candidates. They are Don Baldauf, Ron DeSantis, Timothy M. Devine, Bob Langford, John Joseph Mercadante, Bruce Nathan, Adam H. Putnam, and Bob White.

With 22 days left until the August 28 primaries, 259,000 Florida voters have already cast vote-by-mail absentee ballots.

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.

