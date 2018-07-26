Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — It’s the day Dolphins fans have been waiting for. Training camp is back!

Dolphins veterans reported to the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Wednesday for the 2018 training camp followed by the first practice of the summer Thursday morning.

Head coach Adam Gase led his team out onto the training field, under the sweltering heat, for this morning’s first practice, which was open to the public.

Fans braved the heat to get a glimpse at quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his surgically repaired knee and a new brace dubbed Tannehill 2.0.

Of course, Miami 2017 season went downhill after Tannehill got hurt during camp last summer.

Coach Gase says he believes the success of the team doesn’t necessarily rest on Tannehill’s health.

“Our guys just understand that when you enter a season, it’s zero and zero that’s the beauty of the NFL,” said Gase.

So what did he think of the first day of practice?

“It’s the first day. It was good to go through one of the hotter days I think that I’ve experienced in the last two years. It was good to have it on the first day. Everything else after this, I’ll probably be happy if there is any kind of breeze, so maybe we’ve gotten lucky for the last two years.”

Tannehill appeared happy to be back on the field and doesn’t make much of the knee brace.

“I have so many braces that they had to label them somehow. I guess that’s how they figured it out.” He added, “Honestly, I didn’t even notice it until today I looked down. They made like four or five different braces for me to try out and have backups and backups in case one gets bent or whatever. It’s just a way they label them so they can keep them straight.”

Tannehill does say he has confidence in his repaired knee.

“I have full confidence, obviously. I was able to do everything in the spring and it’s only gotten stronger. I only feel better. At this point, it’s like nothing ever happened. You’re working through the rehab in the spring, working through getting comfortable again and making all the moves. At this point, it’s second nature. You’re not even thinking about it.”

Tannehill seems optimistic about his teammates.

“We had some good additions. I think that we brought in some good guys who will help us, that buy into what we’re doing. Honestly, it’s the leaders of the team, it’s our responsibility to set the tempo, set the culture of what we expect, set our standards and then hold everyone accountable so we keep those standards.”

Camp will heat up on Saturday when the team dons shoulder pads. Full pads are expected Sunday or Monday.

Dolphins rookies reported for training camp a week ago.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to go watch a practice.

When: Training camp runs through Aug. 14. All practices begin at 8:30 a.m.

13 practices are open to the public, including an intrasquad scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Miami Dolphins 2018 Training Camp Fan Primer

Where: Baptist Health Training Facility. 7500 S.W. 30th Street, Davie.

Parking: Free. Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage.

Tickets: Free. Capacity of 2,000. Available at dolphins.com/trainingcamp.