DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The beginning of Miami Dolphins 2018 training camp is less than two weeks away.

It’s an exciting time for football fans as every team comes in with a clean slate and fresh start, regardless of what happened the previous year.

For the Dolphins, that means moving on from a disappointing 6-10 campaign that saw the team struggle to maintain any kind of consistency on either side of the ball.

That could be mainly attributed to key players suffering major injuries before the schedule even began, such as quarterback Ryan Tannehill and linebacker Raekwon McMillan.

Miami enters its 2018 camp healthy and ready to get back to the success of 2016, when the team won 10 games and made the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

LOCATION

The first training camp practice open to fans will take place on Thursday, July 26th at 8:30 a.m. at the Baptist Health Training Facility in Davie.

It’s located at 7500 Southwest 30th Street, Davie, FL 33314.

PARKING

Free parking is available at the Nova Southeastern University LRITC garage, located near the intersection of University Drive and Southwest 30th Street, between Griffin Road and I-595.

Access to this garage is off University Drive and Southwest 30th Street.

OPEN PRACTICES

There will be a total of 13 practices that are open to the public.

Additionally, the Dolphins will hold a public scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on August 4th at 11 a.m.

A full schedule of open practices can be found below.

FOR KIDS

Children 12 years old and younger will be granted special access for autographs from Dolphins players following each practice.

The opening weekend practices will feature inflatable games, Dolphins cheerleader and alumni autographs, face painting and food trucks.

TICKETS

Tickets to each practice are free, but are available on a first come, first served basis and limited to 2,000 per day. For more information on reserving tickets, click here.

Camp will open on July 26th and run through August 14th.

Miami Dolphins 2018 Training Camp Schedule

TIME DATE LOCATION

8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 26 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Friday, July 27 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Saturday, July 28 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, July 30 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL

8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13 Baptist Health Training Facility – Davie, FL