Independence Day will be celebrated across the nation on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. All around our country, people will be getting together to celebrate the holiday with food, fun, and fireworks. While it is great to set off your own fireworks at home, but the best fireworks, the ones that light up the night sky, will be set off at parks and beaches all over South Florida. The fireworks display’s listed here are just a small selection of the Independence Day activities happening in South Florida.

America’s Birthday Bash

Bayfront Park

301 N. Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

America’s Birthday Bash begins Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Bayfront Park. The event is sponsored by Budweiser and there will be Budweiser beer available for purchase in the Budweiser Beer Garden, which opens at 2 p.m. The family fun zone, with lots of activities for both children and adults, opens at 3 p.m. There will be live music starting at 2 p.m. and food vendors hocking their wares throughout the day. No coolers are allowed, as well as no large bags, bottles, or cans, and absolutely no personal fireworks. The fireworks show starts at 9 a.m. This event is touted as the best fireworks show in Miami.

Florida International University



3000 N. E. 151st St.

N. Miami, FL 33181

(305) 895-9840

The 2018 North Miami Independence Day Celebration is happening on Wednesday, July 4 with gates opening at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at sundown. This fun-filled evening will include music, entertainment, and other activities to fill your evening. Admission and parking is free. It is recommended that visitors bring blankets or chairs to sit on and bug spray to keep the mosquitos away. Absolutely no personal fireworks, alcoholic beverages, or coolers will be allowed at this event. This event will take place regardless of the weather.

Key Biscayne 4th of July Parade



400 Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-8557

This day-long July 4 event begins at 11 a.m. with a parade. After the parade, visitors are encouraged to come to a picnic in the park, which is being hosted by the Key Biscayne Rotary Club. The picnic starts at noon and the festivities continue until the fireworks start. There will be bounce houses and water slides available for the kiddies, as well as food trucks, drinks, hamburgers, and hotdogs available as well. The fireworks display begins promptly at 9 pm. This is a rain or shine event so come prepared.

Black Point Marina 4th Of July Spectacular



24775 SW 87th Ave.

Miami, FL 33032

(305) 258-4092

Black Point Marina will be hosting the annual 4th of July Spectacular fireworks show at 9 p.m. Prior to the waterfront fireworks show, visitors to the marina are invited to enjoy all the amenities that the park has to offer. There are bike paths, jogging trails, nature trails, and a boat ramp available for use by visitors. The 1.5 mile-long jetty is a great place to go fishing, and visitors can even go diving at the park. Black Point Ocean Grill offers indoor and outdoor seating for those folks ordering food or drinks at the establishment. Visitors to the park and fireworks display are encouraged to bring a blanket or folding chair to sit on during the event.

Hollywood Beach July 4th Star Spangled Banner



2600 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 921-3404

Blue Wave Beach is the site of Hollywood Beach’s July 4th Star Spangled Banner celebration. The event begins at 6 p.m. with activities for the whole family. Food trucks will also be on site with food and drinks available for purchase. Personal fireworks, glass containers, BBQ grills are prohibited, as are alcoholic beverages, backpacks, horns, and pets. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9 p.m. In 2017, over 100,000 visitors came to this event, so be sure to come early to ensure a parking spot and a nice spot on the beach.

