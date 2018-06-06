Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — New video is being released Wednesday which is shedding more light into the brutal beating of a gay couple on Miami Beach and the actions of a Good Samaritan who intervened.

Video, just released from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office, shows the tense moments when that Good Samaritan, Helmut Muller, follows the four men accused of severely beating Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov after the Gay Pride parade in April on Miami Beach.

In Spanish, Muller is heard yelling, “Show your face to the cops, you left a man on the ground.”

Muller was also beaten up. He had to get four stitches for a cut to the back of the head.

Miami Beach city officials later honored him for helping the beaten couple.

The four suspects did turn themselves into police.

There is also video of them in lockup.

Juan Lopez, Luis Alonso, Adonis Diaz and Pablo Reinaldo Romo were originally charged with aggravated battery but the penalty is now being increased because it is being ruled a hate crime.

Under Florida law, aggravated battery is normally a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. But if it’s committed because of someone’s sexual orientation, the crime becomes a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.