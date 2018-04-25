Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A good Samaritan who stepped in to help a gay couple as they were beaten by a group of men is being honored by the City of Miami Beach.

It’s a story that difficult to forget as four attackers brutally beat two men following the conclusion of the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade.

A good Samaritan saw the attack and jumped in to help, taking quite the beating himself.

Security camera captured the entire exchange.

The couple were holding hands and walking near the beach when they were approached by the four young men.

Hulmet Muller Estrada tried to help as the victims were being physically assaulted, and received some bumps and bruises in the process.

On Wednesday the City of Miami Beach honored Estrada for his efforts.

He was awarded a City of Miami Beach medallion, which is handed out for acts of heroism and bravery.

Mayor Dan Gelber praised Estrada for jumping into the melee and possibly saving serious injury or even death to the grateful victims.

“He has been a hero for us,” said Dmitry, one of the victims. “Not a lot of people helped us, he was there for us.”

As for the four men wanted in the beating, they turned themselves in and were charged with aggravated battery.