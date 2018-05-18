Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The FBI and Secret Service are now involved in an investigation after a gunman opened fire in the Trump National Doral Miami.

Doral and Miami-Dade police were sent to the Trump National after receiving multiple calls of an active shooter in the lobby of the resort’s hotel around 1:30 a.m.

The man reportedly walked into the lobby, laid an American flag over the counter, then began yelling obscenities about President Donald Trump as he broke furniture and randomly fired shots.

Four officers entered the lobby and confronted the man. Officers shot the man who was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

An officer was also injured, but not from gunfire. That officer was taken to Baptist Hospital and is said to be in good condition.

“There was some gunfire prior to the officers arriving on the scene. the fire alarm was set off. This was a definite attempt to lure officers into the lobby of that hotel. Right now we want to get more information and see what his real motive was,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

The president’s son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter to thank the police for quickly taking down the threat.