DORAL (CBSMiami) – The man charged with opening fire inside Trump National Doral Friday lives about a mile away. He could have walked there from the Cordova Condominium complex, located at 8100 NW 53rd Street.

“He’s a very nice person, I’m very surprised he did this,” said Luis David Gonzalez, a close friend of Jonathan Oddi who says he frequently works out with Oddi at a local gym.

Friday morning, Gonzalez was bringing Oddi breakfast until he heard Oddi was arrested at Trump National Doral. He says Oddi never showed any violent tendencies.

“He’s an entertainer,” said Gonzalez.

Oddi was born in South Africa and grew up in Argentina. He became a U.S. citizen in August.

“We’ve known each about ten years, eleven years, around there or maybe a little more,” said Gonzalez. “He’s a good person, he’s a very good person. I’m very surprised he did this.”

Gonzalez says Oddi lives in the condo with his dog. That condo complex was turned into a crime scene as investigators took over and towed away a Jeep Renegade.

Crime-scene tape marked off a driveway to the community and police cars were parked outside.

Police say they swept his apartment to make sure it wasn’t booby-trapped.

Linda Diaz frequently saw Oddi here and was surprised by the alleged actions of her neighbor.

“Just a normal guy. He is a body builder so he looked big,” she said. She went on to say that she never saw or heard him say anything political. “He seemed like a normal guy. He was just my neighbor,” she said.

A check of his records in Miami-Dade and Broward show only minor traffic infractions in Broward in 2010 and 2011. He was cited with driving without a license, no insurance, having improper equipment and speeding. Those citations were resolved and adjudication was withheld.

On social media, Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real-estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones.