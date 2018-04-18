Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Miami Cinco De Mayo is a major celebration for South Florida residents. Many bars, nightclubs, and restaurants in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties will be having drink specials, concerts, and mariachi bands going on throughout the day and late into the night. What could be better than visiting a restaurant to celebrate the holiday and then going to a local bar to top off the celebration of Cinco De Mayo. Check out the list below and have a safe and fun Cinco De Mayo. Wynwood Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2018

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 N.W. 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

www.cincodewynwood.com Wynwood is once again hosting the Wynwood Cinco De Mayo Celebration this year. The partying begins on Saturday, May 5, 2018 and continues until 3am on Sunday, May 6th. This is one of Miami’s biggest Cinco De Mayo celebrations. Guests can enjoy live mariachi bands, margaritas, tequila shots, beer, and mote. There will even be a 30-foot Piñata hanging around the area. Souvenir sombreros and mustaches will be available for purchase. Although entry to this event is free, there are ticket options available online that will include beverages and souvenirs. Cinco De Mayo Brickell

Mary Brickell Village

609 Brickell Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 355-4800

www.cincodemayobrickell.com Cinco De Mayo Brickell is another big Cinco De Mayo party spot. This year, the party will be at a new spot right at the waterfront. Some of the top DJ’S in the Miami area will be playing music enjoyment of all attendees. There will also be a live mariachi band playing at this event. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Entry fee for this event is $15, entry and souvenirs will cost $20, and the VIP package is $40. Taco Beach Shack

Hollywood Beach Hotel

334 Arizona Street

Hollywood Beach, FL 33019

(954) 920-6523

Taco Beach Shack will be offering some fabulous music for guest to listen to on Cinco De Mayo. There will be the typical Mexican fare like burritos, tacos, quesadillas. Try one of the 5 original hot sauces available at this eatery. Eat inside or step out to the Lounge Bar. Visitors to the Lounge Bar will enjoy casual seating, ping-pong tables, and a 20-foot big screen television. VIP cabanas can be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. Stop by and enjoy the annual May fiesta at Taco Beach Shack.

Oh! Mexico Restaurant

1440 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-0490

www.ohmexicorestaurant.com

This authentic Mexican restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating. Guests can partake in such delights as fresh seafood, soups & salads, botanitas, molcajetes, tacos, fajitas, and many more authentic Mexican dishes. Desserts, like Crepas de CajetaFresa Con Crema, and Plantanos Machos Con Crema are available on the dessert menu. So, kick back with some authentic Mexican food and listen to some traditional Mexican music while you dine.

Club Space

34 N.E. 11th Street

Miami, FL 33132

(786) 357-6456

www.clubspace.com

At this venue, the Cinco De Mayo celebration will begin at 3pm and continue until 10pm. Unlimited tequila shots and music by DJ’s Young Chow & Music from the HOT 97.1 radio show. VIP tables can be reserved by calling ahead. With two dance floors and continuous music, this after-hours nightclub is THE place to be on Cinco De Mayo. There is a cover charge for entrance and a fee to get into the Moscoman & Pan-Pot on the Space Terrace concert.

By Katherine Bostick

