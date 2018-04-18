Cinco De Mayo is a major celebration for South Florida residents. Many bars, nightclubs, and restaurants in the Miami/Dade and Broward counties will be having drink specials, concerts, and mariachi bands going on throughout the day and late into the night. What could be better than visiting a restaurant to celebrate the holiday and then going to a local bar to top off the celebration of Cinco De Mayo. Check out the list below and have a safe and fun Cinco De Mayo.
Wynwood Cinco De Mayo Celebration 2018
Wynwood Marketplace
2250 N.W. 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
www.cincodewynwood.com
Wynwood is once again hosting the Wynwood Cinco De Mayo Celebration this year. The partying begins on Saturday, May 5, 2018 and continues until 3am on Sunday, May 6th. This is one of Miami’s biggest Cinco De Mayo celebrations. Guests can enjoy live mariachi bands, margaritas, tequila shots, beer, and mote. There will even be a 30-foot Piñata hanging around the area. Souvenir sombreros and mustaches will be available for purchase. Although entry to this event is free, there are ticket options available online that will include beverages and souvenirs.
Cinco De Mayo Brickell
Mary Brickell Village
609 Brickell Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 355-4800
www.cincodemayobrickell.com
Cinco De Mayo Brickell is another big Cinco De Mayo party spot. This year, the party will be at a new spot right at the waterfront. Some of the top DJ’S in the Miami area will be playing music enjoyment of all attendees. There will also be a live mariachi band playing at this event. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Entry fee for this event is $15, entry and souvenirs will cost $20, and the VIP package is $40.
Taco Beach Shack
Hollywood Beach Hotel
334 Arizona Street
Hollywood Beach, FL 33019
(954) 920-6523