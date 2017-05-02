Best Ways To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Miami

By Katherine Bostick Every year, on May 5, Miami and the surrounding area celebrates Cinco de Mayo with some of the best parties in South Florida. While there will be parties all across the area, the bars and restaurants that cater to the Mexican community year round will be providing the most fun for Cinco de Mayo. The list below is just a small sampling of the activities that will be happening in the South Florida area to celebrate the holiday.

Oh! Mexico Restaurant

1440 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-0490

www.ohmexicorestaurant.com This fine establishment puts on a party to remember for the Cinco de Mayo celebration every year. On tap for this years event is live music, Mariachi bands, and Mexican dancers. There will also be drink and food specials offered to guests at the celebration. Check out this annual festival that begins at 6 p.m. and continues late into the night.

Cinco De Mayo Brickell

Mary Brickell Village

900 S. Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 355-4800

www.miamiandbeaches.fr/event/cinco-de-mayo-brickell/29930 The largest Cinco de Mayo celebration in South Florida will be taking place at Mary Brickell Village. Mariachi bands, dancers, sombreros, Live DJs, and more will be on hand for this fantastic block party. Tequila shots, Margaritas, Mexican beer, food, souvenirs and more will be available for purchase. The kiddies will love the 8 foot tall piñata named Paco that will be on display during the event. Tickets start at $10.

Rocco’s Tacos And Tequila Bar

1313 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 00000

(954) 524-9550

www.roccostacos.com Rocco’s Tacos always hosts a huge block party for Cinco de Mayo. There will be live music from Mariachi bands as well as local entertainers. Fresh food, drink specials, tequila, and lots of dancing and partying. The authentic Mexican foods available at Rocco’s are tasty and fresh. The guacamole served at this venue is so fresh that it is made at your table. And don’t forget to try one of their special margarita’s made with a special sour mix that is prepared right on the premises. Related: Best Places to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo In Miami

Ole Ole Mexican Grill and Cantina

8100 W. Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33324

(954) 476-8100

www.oleoleplantation.com For those who are looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a quieter setting, check out Ole Ole. This venue offers discounts on beer, Margarita’s, tequilas, food, and more. There will be Mexican music, and even enough room for a few dancers, but not much more. The best thing about this venue is the quiet ambiance offered for those wishing to avoid the massive parties going on in the area.