NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBSMiami) – Students at Miami Northwestern High School walked out of class and off campus shortly before noon to protest gun violence after a deadly shooting in Liberty City.

The students, hundreds of them, carrying balloons and posters, left the school at 1100 NW 71st Street and made their way to the corner of Northwest 63 Street and 13th Place which is where four people were shot, two fatally, over the weekend.

 

The walkout was peaceful, but at one point, Chopper 4 spotted one student jumping on the hood of a car.

The students are angry and upset about the continuing gun violence in their neighborhood which took two more lives Sunday including 17-year-old Northwestern Senior High student Kimson Green and former student Ricky Dixon, 18.

Kimson was about to be inducted into the National Honor Society on May 9.

Another Northwestern High 12th grade student and an unidentified fourth person both survived.

The four were gunned down as they sat on the lawn outside a row of one-floor apartments. The gunman or gunmen got away.

Sunday’s shooting took place just about two blocks away from where 4-year-old Nyla Jones was shot and killed a week earlier as a result of a family dispute. Her uncle was charged with the crime.

Community activists say Sunday’s shooting was part of an escalating wave of violence between street gangs in Liberty City and Brownsville.

