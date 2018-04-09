Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting in Liberty City left two dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Miami Police responded to the scene off NW 63rd Street and 13th Place around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Three of the victims were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where one died. The fourth victim, believed to be 17 or 18 years of age, died on scene.

“As far as I know he was riding with a couple of friends and they said a car turned around a car started shooting at them but you know there are a lot of different stories so we don’t know exactly what happened,” said Shirelda Huntley Thomas, who says her nephew, a senior at Northwestern Senior High School, was the person killed on scene.

“Ricky was a sweetheart, very outgoing, a family’s kid. We never had any problems out of Ricky,” said Huntley Thomas.

City officials and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho came to the scene to speak with police and console family members as well as assure the community they’re taking action.

“Even though today we mourn the loss of a Northwestern Senior High School student and the injury to another, we will have the appropriate support and crisis intervention at the school,” said Carvalho.

“I’ve spoken today with our governor, with U.S. Senator Marco Rubio. I’ve spoken to our police chief, our city manager and they’ve assured me that we’re going to increase our presence here,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This latest shooting happened just two blocks from where four-year-old Nyla Jones was shot and killed by her uncle last Sunday. Relatives say the little girl was shot after an argument over food stamps.

In this case, officials believe the shooting may have been gang-related.

“It appears gang-related. It appears more than one person creeped up on four people that were here. They never even really had a chance. It was over 20, over 25 shots that had been fired,” said Suarez.

The search continues for those responsible.