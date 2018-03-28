Filed Under:ATM Murder, Crime, Local TV, Marcine Hill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Extremely clear video of a murder, which took place at an ATM, was released by authorities as a Miami-Dade grand jury indicted the teenage suspect

marcine hill Clear Video Released Of Deadly ATM Encounter

Marcine Hill (Miami-Dade Corrections)

Marcine Hill, 17, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Hill is accused of killing 26-year-old Dylan Steve at a Bank of America on 163rd Street and NE 12th Avenue in November 2017.

The video, prosecutors say, shows Hill dressed in a hoodie adorned with a skull. He approaches Steve at the ATM and within seconds, he was shot in the chest.

Steve’s mother was sitting in a parked car and watched the whole thing happen in front of her.

He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

There isn’t any audio on the video but you can see Steve clutching his chest as the gunman runs off.

subject Clear Video Released Of Deadly ATM Encounter

(Courtesy: North Miami Beach Police Dept)

Hill was arrested just days after the murder but the video wasn’t released until now.

Because Hill was a minor at the time, he is not eligible for the death penalty, but he could face a life sentence if convicted.

Steve, 26, was rushed to Aventura Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Hill remains jailed while awaiting trial.

 

 

Comments
  1. Mark Potter says:
    March 28, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Try as an adult and hang him

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your BracketEnter our national Bracket Challenge game for a chance to win $5,000 Amex gift card.
Get Your Daily DoseHere's some good news just for you.
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch