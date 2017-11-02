Man Shot At Bank Of America ATM

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was shot overnight at a Bank of America ATM in North Miami Beach.
It happened at the bank branch at 1199 NE 163rd Street.
The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not released his name or condition.
Police suspect the shooting occurred during a robbery or robbery attempt.
After the shooting, the gunman fled on foot. CBS4’s Rielle Creighton reports that police have not said if that person has been taken into custody or is still on the loose.