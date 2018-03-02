Filed Under:Local TV, March For Our Lives, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Never Again, Parkland

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) — A nationwide protest against mass shootings, dubbed March For Our Lives, will not be held on the National Mall on March 24. It’s being moved because it conflicts with what’s described in a National Park Service permit application as a “talent show.”

The rally was organized in response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland on Feb. 14, which left 14 people dead.

The Washington Post obtained the redacted National Park Service permit which state a film crew from a “student group at a local educational institution” is set to conduct “filming for a talent show” for a “student project” on March 24.

Now, the March For Our Lives rally is being planned away from federal land, on Pennsylvania Avenue between Third and 12th streets NW.

The March For Our Lives rally has some high-profile names helping to fund it including Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney and Steven Spielberg.

It will include “student speakers, musical performers, guest speakers and video tributes,” according to the permit application.

Permits for the Mall are processed in the order they are received.

The National Park Service sometimes contacts applicants to see if they are willing to alter plans for larger events. Officials at the park service said they have reached out to the initial applicant for the Mall for March 24, but hadn’t heard back yet.

