PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The #NeverAgain movement just gained some serious star power.

George and Amal Clooney announcing Tuesday they will join the March For Our Lives movement both in person and financially.

In a statement, George Clooney wrote, “Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The March For Our Lives demonstration, on March 24, was organized by five Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who survived the mass shooting that left 17 people dead. It is a demonstration through the streets of Washington D.C. where participants will demand their lives and safety become a priority and to end gun violence and mass shootings in schools.

Local rallies will also be organized in cities throughout the U.S.

The self-confessed killer, Nikolas Cruz, used a legally purchased AR-15 in the massacre.