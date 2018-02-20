PARKLAND (CBSMiami) — The assistant football coach who died after saving students during the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will be remembered and honored Tuesday as so much more than that at his visitation starting Tuesday.

Visitation for Aaron Feis will be from five to 9 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, at Church by the Glades, 400 Lakeview Drive, Coral Springs. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Church by the Glades.

Feis was both the assistant football coach and security guard but he was also a friend and confidante for many students.

Feis, who graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, also spent his entire career there.

This school alum died a hero.

When gunfire rang out on Feb. 14, officials say Feis ran towards the shooter and threw himself in front of students to shield them from bullets.

Feis, 37, was among 17 people killed when former student Nikolas Cruz stormed the campus with an AR-15.

The two other staff members who died while protecting students were Athletic Director Chris Hixon, 49, who coached the wrestling team and filled in as coach of 4 other teams, and geography teacher Scott Biegel, 35, who coached cross-country.

Feis, who lived in Coral Springs, is survived by his wife, Melissa, and daughter, Arielle.

Funeral services were also held Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Carmen Schentrup and 14-year-old Gina Montalto.

There were also viewings Tuesday for 15-year-old Peter Wang, and AD Chris Hixon.