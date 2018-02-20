Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher Scott Biegel will be remembered Tuesday at a run honoring the geography teacher and cross-country coach.

Biegel was among the 17 people killed in Wednesday’s high school massacre.

The school’s cross-country team organized the run, which begins at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Pine Trails Park at 10555 Trails End in Parkland.

It’s dubbed “Parkland’s Run 4 Biegel”

On Sunday, hundreds of family members, friends, students and colleagues gathered for his funeral at Temple Beth-El in Boca Raton. He was remembered as a hero for opening his classroom room door to let students in when he realized there was a gunman in the school. Moments later, he was shot and killed.

On CNN, Scott Biegel’s mother Linda said it does not surprise her that her son helped save lives.

“That was Scott Biegel, said Linda Biegel Schulman. “That was my son, that was the right thing to do, that’s something he would do. Those were his life rules; you take care of the people around you. It just doesn’t surprise me that he would be thinking of taking care of his students because he was a teacher and that’s what he did. He made sure his students were safe; made sure his students understood what he taught. If they didn’t understand what he taught, he’d find a different way to teach them.”

This was Biegel’s first year at the school and students adored him.

“Everybody loved him if you got to know him, probably after a minute, you loved him,” recalled his mother. “He enjoyed his goal in life, without ever saying this is my goal in life, his goal in life was to make anybody he knew feel better about themselves.”

She also talked about her message to lawmakers and President Trump on gun control.

“I would like the lawmakers and the President to erase their minds for one moment, to forget that they’re politicians, to forget that they have to be re-elected and to take a deep breath and think about the fact that if they watched TV and it was one of their children; I’m not talking about a cousin or a friend’s child, their own child, what would they want to do? What would they want to have done? Bring it home for a change. Think about what it would be like if it was your child, your child at school and your child was murdered senselessly.”

Funeral services were also held Tuesday morning for 16-year-old Carmen Schentrup and 14-year-old Gina Montalto.

There were also viewings Tuesday for 15-year-old Peter Wang, athletic director Chris Hixson and assistant football coach Aaron Feis.