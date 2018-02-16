Alexander Schachter

Alexander Schachter was a freshman trombone and baritone player in the school’s band and orchestra. He was just 14 years old.

The 35-year-old was a geography teacher who unlocked his classroom to allow panicked students to take shelter inside during the shooting. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them, according to a student inside the classroom who credits him for saving his life.

Student Kelsey Friend shared some kind words about the man being hailed as a hero.

“If his family is watching this, please know that your son or your brother was an amazing person and I am alive today because of him,” said Friend.

Peter Wang

Wang, 15 years old, was last seen on Wednesday wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen.

Another friend also tweeted about his death.