PARKLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) –Seventeen victims in this week’s deadly school shooting are being mourned and remembered.
These are the victims who went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday and never came back out.
Chris Hixon
Atheletic Director Christopher Hixon was the school’s wrestling coach and an Iraq War Veteran. His wife said he thought of his students as his own. He was 49.
Aaron Feis
‘Hero’ is the word many are using to describe 37-year-old Aaron Feis. The assistant football coach, was killed when he threw himself in front of students to protect them from oncoming bullets. He suffered a gunshot wound and later died after he was rushed into surgery.
“When Aaron Feis died, when he was killed, tragically, inhumanely, he did it protecting others, I can guarantee that, that’s who Aaron Feis was,” added said Broward Sheriff Scott Israel who admitted he coached with him before and called him a friend.
“He died the same way he lived — he put himself second,”said a person who knew him. “He was a very kind soul, a very nice man. He died a hero.”
It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3
— MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018
Jaime Guttenberg
She was one of the youngest victims and a student at the school. She was also a dancer. Friends called her charismatic and lovely. Her brother Jesse was also at the school and survived.
A student who knew here described her as having a kind soul, saying, “She was a really good friend.”
Her father, Fred, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.
Martin Duque
He was a 14-year-old freshman who was described as a funny and caring person.
His older brother Miguel, who graduated from Douglas High last year, wrote on a social post, “words cannot describe my pain. I love you brother Martin. You’ll be missed.”
Alyssa Alhadeff
The mother of Alyssa Alhadeff says the 14-year-old was a creative writer with a passion and zest for life. The freshman also played on the school’s soccer team.
“She was meant for so much more in this world. She would have given this world so much more. I would have taken the bullets for you. I would have protected you and I’m sorry I wasn’t there,” said her mother.
Her cousin Ariella Del Quaglio confirmed the student’s death via Facebook on Thursday.
Gina Montalto
She was 14-year-old freshman and served on the school’s winter guard team. She volunteered with special needs kids and was on the color guard squad.
“She was so bubbly. She was this tiny little girl. I don’t think she would hurt a fly,” said student Macey Wonacott.
Color guard choreographer Andy Mroczek posted on his Facebook page.
Nicholas Dworet
He was a 17-year- old senior who had just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis.
“He was passionate about swimming. He dreamed of making the Olympic swim team and going to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” said his swim coach Lauren Rubenstein.
“He was such a good athlete. He had a whole life, future ahead of him,” said friend Emily Koneke. “Sad to see all that gone away by some person.”
Glenn Greenwald, a journalist with The Intercept, shared the news on Twitter.
One of yesterday’s victims, Nicholas Dworet, was a senior who just received a swimming scholarship to the University of Indianapolis. My niece was friends with him since kindergarten and posted her memories this morning. Such a heartbreaking loss and sickeningly avoidable traged pic.twitter.com/m3EEHjKjOe
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 15, 2018
Yesterday, the world failed us all. Rest In Peace to such an amazing soul. It was an honor to swim by your side and you will forever be my co captain. You deserved the world and so much more. Nick Dworet, you will never be forgotten❤️ pic.twitter.com/5u8rYcfRgB
— Isabella (@isabellaacohen) February 15, 2018
Luke Hoyer
Fifteen year old Luke Hoyer was described as ‘always happy, always smiling.’
His grandmother says he loved basketball and wanted to try out for the football team.
Family members say Luke died on the third floor of the school.
“This has devastated our family and we’re all in shock and disbelief. Our hearts are broken. Luke was a beautiful human being and greatly loved,” posted his uncle, Toni Brownlee on Facebook. “Also, pray for the other families whose loved were also murdered so cruelly.”
His aunt, Mary Stroud-Gibbs, also shared her pain.
Carmen Schentrup
Carmen Schentrup was 16-years-old. Carmen was a semifinalist for the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Meadow Pollack
She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University.
Friends say she had a bright future.
Her friend posted on Facebook.
Joaquin Olivier
According to the Miami Herald, 17-year-old Joaquin was born in Venezuela and moved to the United States when he was just three years old. He became an American citizen in January of 2017.
“He was an amazing person, a beautiful soul,” said friend Taylor Morales.
Alaina Petty
Alaina Petty was in the junior ROTC. The 14-year-old was involved in her church, and volunteered to help Hurricane Irma victims.
Alaina’s great-aunt, Claudette McMahon Joshi wrote about her on Facebook.
Cara Loughran
Cara Loughran was 14-years-old.
Those close to her say they will always celebrate her beautiful life.
She was confirmed dead by a peer counselor at her church.
“RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” her neighbor wrote on Facebook.
Alexander Schachter
Alexander Schachter was a freshman trombone and baritone player in the school’s band and orchestra. He was just 14 years old.
Scott Biegel
The 35-year-old was a geography teacher who unlocked his classroom to allow panicked students to take shelter inside during the shooting. He was struck and killed by a bullet while closing the door behind them, according to a student inside the classroom who credits him for saving his life.
Student Kelsey Friend shared some kind words about the man being hailed as a hero.
“If his family is watching this, please know that your son or your brother was an amazing person and I am alive today because of him,” said Friend.
Peter Wang
Wang, 15 years old, was last seen on Wednesday wearing his gray ROTC uniform and holding a door open so other people could escape, said his cousin, Aaron Chen.
Another friend also tweeted about his death.
This is 15 year old Peter Wang. He was in the school’s ROTC program. He held the door open for other students so they could escape. His cousin said “He wasn’t supposded to die. He was supposed to grow old with me.” Wang died yesterday while saving others.#GunReformNow pic.twitter.com/2c47yzL0ad
— Simar (@sahluwal) February 15, 2018
Helena Ramsey
Helena would have started college next year. Her family member, in a lengthy Facebook post, called her a “smart, kind hearted and thoughtful person.”
