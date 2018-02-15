Deadly School Shooting In Parkland COMPLETE COVERAGEPHOTOS
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen people injured in Wednesday’s shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School remain hospitalized.

Nine of the victims, including suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz, were taken to Broward Health North in Pompano Beach.

Out of this story of tragedy, comes a tale of courage and heroism.

The school’s football team put out on Twitter that Aaron Feis, an assistant coach and also a security guard at the school, died a hero. The said he acted as a human shield to protect some of the students.

As Cruz reportedly opened fire with an AR-15, Feis jumped in front of the bullets, according to the students.

During an update on the shooting Thursday morning, Broward Sheriff Scott Israel addressed Feis’ death.

“I don’t know about the incident or what his actual performance was but I know Aaron personally, I coached with him, my two boys played for him, I don’t know when Aaron’s funeral is, I don’t know how many adults are going to go, but you’ll get two thousand kids there. The kids in this community loved him, they adored him, he was one of the greatest people I knew, he was a phenomenal man,” said Israel.

“When Aaron Feis died, when he was killed, tragically, inhumanely, he did it protecting others, I can guarantee that, that’s who Aaron Feis was,” added Israel.

So far, law enforcement has yet to release any information on the dead and injured. Doctors at Broward Health North have said they don’t expect to release anyone anytime soon.

Cruz is facing 17 counts of premeditated murder.

