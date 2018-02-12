Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — We know how hard it is to find time for fitness with our busy schedules, so every Monday right here on CBS4 we’re sharing your stories of what’s moving you.
Sports Anchor, Jim Berry met up recently with a group he found on MeetUp.com.
Group Founder, Freddy Garcia, has set up a free body weight workout focusing on calisthenics and upper body and core strengthening exercises to help dominate those obstacles at obstacle course races!
Every Tuesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m., participants gather at Jose Marti Park, located at 351 SW 4th Ave., in Miami where everyone commits to a one hour workout which involves four rounds and six stations where they perform high intensity exercises at each station.
Garcia says he has lost 60 pounds since he started the obstacle course workout.
Interested?
Take a look at the video to see what the obstacle course looks like.
You can watch all of our Moving U stories on this webpage.