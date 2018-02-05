Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Greek life can return on the Florida International University campus but not for everyone.
After a month-long pause on fraternity and sorority life activities, FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg announced the chapters of 16 organizations have been reinstated, three organizations are suspended and an alcohol ban will be in place for the rest of the spring semester.
“Zero-tolerance is our new normal at FIU,” said Rosenberg in an online statement. “The fate of Greek life has been hanging by a thread and this pause gave us the opportunity to recommit to our values and end the age of permissiveness and ambiguity that has hung over our Greek organizations for far too long.”
The three Greek organizations on suspension include Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta, for two years each and Pi Kappa Phi whose length of suspension is pending.
During the January pause, Greek organizations that were eligible for reinstatement were invited to submit a complete packet and gave a presentation meant to demonstrate that chapter leaders understand the role and responsibilities of participating in Greek life. Sixteen chapters were reinstated.
The organizations that were not reinstated will have an additional 30 days of paused activities. Chapters on interim suspension include Beta Theta Pi and Sigma Alpha Mu.
They must reschedule their presentations.
The alcohol ban for the spring semester means that alcoholic beverages will not be permitted at fraternity or sorority activities – including business, social, and philanthropic events (on or off campus) until Friday, April 27. If a chapter is found in violation of the alcohol ban, it will be placed on interim suspension.