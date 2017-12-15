Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida International University (FIU) is pausing all Greek activities.
Starting January 1st, all greek activities will cease for at least one month, FIU President Mark Rosenberg announced Friday.
“This decision is a consequence of growing concerns about the state of fraternity and sorority life at FIU as well as around the nation, and is consistent with decisions made at other universities. The purpose of this pause in Greek activities is to allow time for the Greek community and university administrators to review and strengthen policies and procedures with the goal of enhancing safety and promoting behavior that is consistent with FIU’s values and our Student Code of Conduct,” wrote Rosenberg.
More details about the pause will be shared with members of the Greek community at the schools as well as with alumni that are interested to find out about it.
There is only one exception to that – chapter/council meetings and education workshop will still be allowed for the purpose of improving Greek life.
“I appreciate the work done thus far by Greek leaders who understand that the current state is not acceptable,” wrote Rosenberg.
He went on, “I hope all members of the Greek community at FIU will join me in ensuring that we take this opportunity to establish and observe norms that are consistent with safe and respectful behavior that uplifts the community and provides a supportive culture of growth and tolerance.”