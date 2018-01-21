Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The University of Miami revealed some unfortunate news on Sunday. The football career of Miami Hurricanes cornerback Malek Young is coming to an end.
The University of Miami announced Sunday that cornerback Malek Young will undergo career-ending surgery for a neck injury he sustained during the Hurricanes’ game against Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl.
“After discussions with my family and the UM medical staff we have determined that my football career should come to an end,” Young said. “I look forward to getting healthy, working towards my degree and continuing to support my teammates, as I know they will continue to support me.”
The surgery will be performed by the University of Miami medical team. Young, a sophomore from Ft. Lauderdale, played in 13 games for the Hurricanes this past season, recording 43 tackles and two interceptions.
“While we’re disappointed that Malek’s football career is over, his health is our top priority,” head coach Mark Richt said. “Malek is a terrific young man, one who I’m confident will go on to accomplish great things. He will remain on full scholarship and we will support him every step of the way.”
Young is a sophomore at UM, and it’s great to hear that the university will honor his scholarship even though his career on the field cannot continue.
Young sent out the following tweet:
Young had an impressive 2017 season, totaling 43 tackles, 3 TFL and 2 interceptions. Now, football takes a back seat to his health, and we wish him a successful and speedy recovery.