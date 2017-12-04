Miami Hurricanes TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER: Bowl Season Edition

An amazing season for Miami Hurricanes football ended on a sour note, with Clemson dominating the Canes 38-3 in the ACC Championship. Miami has lost two straight, but we still have bowl season to look forward to. The Hurricanes will meet Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl on December 30th.

Miami will look to return to form in their home stadium. Hopefully, the Orange Bowl will mark a busy night for the turnover chain.

Only one turnover chain was earned against Clemson, with senior defensive end “Toolbox” Trent Harris recovering a first quarter special teams fumble. It’s Trent’s first (and hopefully not last) turnover chain earned.

But, the bigger turnover chain news was made AFTER the game. As part of their celebration, Clemson destroyed a fake turnover chain in the locker room to signify the moment.

CLEMSON KILLED THE TURNOVER CHAIN! IT’S DEAD. #RIP MIAMI HURRICANES TURNOVER CHAIN 2017-2017 pic.twitter.com/Lc5xuNSnyz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 3, 2017

As tough as this may be for Hurricanes fans to watch, and as brutally pathetic a replica as that chain might be (so you’re telling me Dabo couldn’t find a better one?), we at TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER can only sit back and respect Clemson for a game well played. When you perform as well as the Tigers did on Saturday, you earn the right to troll your opponent at least a little bit. Respect.

With just one game left to play, here is the updated TURNOVER CHAIN TRACKER for Bowl Season. The race for sole possession of the top spot could come down to the Orange Bowl.

Jaquan Johnson: 5 (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries) *Forfeited his 6th turnover chain to Redwine

Michael Jackson: 5 (four interceptions, one fumble recovery)

Sheldrick Redwine: 4 (two interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble)

Michael Pinckney: 2 (interception, fumble recovery)

Malek Young: 2 ( two interceptions)

Jonathan Garvin: 2 (two fumble recoveries)

Trent Harris: 1 (fumble recovery)

Travis Homer: 1 (fumble recovery)

Trajan Bandy: 1 (interception)

Dee Delaney: 1 (interception)

Charles Perry: 1 (interception)

Pat Bethel: 1 (fumble recovery)

RJ McIntosh: 1 (fumble recovery)

Shaq Quarterman: 1 (fumble recovery)

Ryan Fines: 1 (fumble recovery)

The Hurricanes will face Wisonson on Saturday, December 30th in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Who will be the next Cane to put on the chain?