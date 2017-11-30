Clark Spencer Discusses Stanton-Marlins Relationship

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rumor mill continues to churn out potential trades for Miami Marlins’ slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

According to recent reports, the Giants could be nearing a deal to acquire the Marlins slugger.

Formal approval from Stanton is necessary to make any deal, since he has full no-trade rights. The Marlins cannot deal him away without his consent.

Earlier this week, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reported that the Marlins recently told Stanton that if he refuses to be dealt, he’ll have to play on a stripped-down Marlins roster next season. The front office plans to shed $50 Million in payroll with or without him.

Spencer joined my radio show on 560 WQAM to expand on that report. I asked him if it was fair to consider the Marlins’ warning to Stanton as a threat or an ultimatum.

“No, none of those,” said Spencer. “It was portrayed to me as an informational meeting (between Stanton and the Marlins) to discuss what happened in different scenarios. They didn’t put a gun to his head or give him an ultimatum. The team is looking to reduce payroll. They were just outlining the different scenarios that could take place.”

Spencer added this on the relationship between Stanton and the club: “There’s no bad blood between Stanton and the front office, or anything like that.”

Trading Stanton is far from a routine MLB transaction. There are tons of underlying factors and red tape that come into play when dealing a player with $295 Million left on his contract.

“This is anything but a simple, standard trade,” noted Spencer. “He’s got his no trade clause. He’s got an opt out in preseason. We’re dealing with state income tax issues. There’s no state income tax in Florida, but wherever he goes, there likely will be. There are a lot of moving parts here, and it could take a while.”

If and when Stanton is dealt, the move will inevitably be an unpopular one. Marlins fans have long felt that team ownership doesn’t have their best interests at heart. Even with Jeffrey Loria out the door and Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman now in charge, cries of “same old Marlins” have echoed through the fanbase as the Stanton saga continues.

“Jeter bought this team and has got financial issues,” said Spencer. “The team lost 50-million dollars last year with a payroll that was the largest in franchise history at $115 Million. If they were to keep every player on the team, without signing anyone else, the payroll would go up next year to $140 Million. Now you’re looking of losses at 80 or 85 Million. No sane person would run a business that way, and so they have to get the financial house in order. And there’s more to it than finances. They have to rebuilt this organization.”

You can listen to the full interview with Clark Spencer on The Alex Donno Show above.