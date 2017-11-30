Report: Giants Could Be Nearing Deal For Marlins Slugger Giancarlo Stanton

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The new owners of the Miami Marlins, led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter, are inching closer to shipping their biggest star out of town.

It’s no secret that the Marlins have been shopping National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton due to the massive contract he signed in late 2014, which still owes the 28-year-old $295 million over the next 10 seasons.

The deal also includes a no-trade clause that Stanton would have to waive before any move can be completed.

Earlier this week it was reported by Sirius XM’s Craig Mish that the San Francisco Giants were willing to take on all of the money remaining on Stanton’s contract, which would seemingly be a major step in the right direction.

From @CraigMish on @TMASTL re: #STLCards and #Stanton: I have been told the #SFGiants are willing to take on the entire contract, and that makes the Giants the favorites right now with the Cardinals in second place. I think the Giants are all-in until the end to get Stanton. — Tim McKernan (@tmckernan) November 29, 2017

Another ripple in the Stanton-to-San Fran pond came Thursday when MLB’s Jon Morosi reported that Miami would accept the Giants’ reported player offer of Joe Panik, Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw in exchange for the slugger, provided San Francisco takes on at least $250 million of what remains on Stanton’s contract.

Giancarlo Stanton trade development: Source says #Marlins likely would accept offer of Panik, Beede and Shaw for Stanton alone — if #SFGiants committed to paying at least $250 million of the $295 million left on Stanton’s contract. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

A California native, Stanton could view this deal as one worth considering.

Despite finishing with an NL-worst record last season, the Giants are a team that is usually near the top of the standings and could provide Stanton multiple championship opportunities in addition to the potential endorsement money that comes with being the biggest star on a high-profile team.

It’s enough that some officials involved in the discussions are hopeful that it could work out.

Sources: Giancarlo Stanton has not given formal word to #Marlins that he would accept trade to #SFGiants, but officials involved in talks are optimistic that he ultimately will. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 30, 2017

San Francisco is one of three teams that have been mentioned in recent trade rumors for Stanton.

The St. Louis Cardinals and his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers are also in the mix, with LA being Stanton’s probable top choice.

Sources: Some teams pursuing Giancarlo Stanton believe #Dodgers are his first choice, and that he will be reluctant to approve other destinations until there is clarity with LA. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2017

While Stanton has never expressed any desire to leave the Marlins, the team could be enticing him to move on.

It was reported on Tuesday by CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald that Miami told Stanton the team would be stripped of its star players if he did not waive his no-trade clause.

Staying on a team with little-to-no chance of being competitive for an unknown amount of years during a rebuild doesn’t seem like an appealing option, but nobody knows what Stanton is thinking other than, well, Stanton.