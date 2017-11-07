Ask A Miami Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

Executive Chef Mickael Marchand has led the amazing staff at The Restaurant at Grand Beach Hotel Surfside since it’s opening three years ago. His contemporary cuisine is a hit among the local and international clientele. Today he shares some healthy Thanksgiving recipes that are not only delicious but easy to make at home!
Executive Chef Mickael Marchand
The Restaurant at Grand Beach Hotel Surfside
9449 Collins Ave
Surfside
(305) 456-5764
www.grandbeachhotelsurfside.com
Originally from France, Chef Marchand found his passion for cooking at a very young age. He is a graduate of the culinary school of Notre-Dame in Brittany and even apprenticed at Marc Meneau (3 Michelin stars). His traveling and cooking took him throughout Europe and then the Caribbean. He’s worked with Michelin starred chef Eric Ripert at ‘Blue’ and celebrity chef Alfred Portal at Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel.
Below Chef Marchand shares three of his favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipes, including ingredients and directions. He also shares his thoughts on each!
Thanksgiving Baby Kale Salad with Greek Yogurt Dressing
“All of your guests will crave this mouthwatering healthy salad. It’s crunchy from the caramelized pecan nuts and the creamy dressing pulls it all together!”
Salad Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 cup pecan nuts
- 1 pound baby kale
- 3 pears, peeled, cored & chopped
- 4 ounce Pomegranate seeds
- 1 cup dry cherries
- 1/4 cup flax seeds
Dressing Ingredients:
- 1 (7 ounces) Greek yogurt (0%)
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
- 1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1 lemon juice
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- In a skillet over medium heat, stir gently the sugar together with the pecan nuts until sugar has melted and caramelized the nuts. Allow to cool onto waxed paper.
- For the dressing, blend the yogurt, honey, mustard, white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, and the olive oil, season with salt and pepper.
- Just before serving, toss in a large serving bowl the baby kale, pears, pomegranate seeds, dry cherries with the dressing. Garnish with the pecan nuts and the flax seeds.
Related: Best Black Wednesday Bars In Miami
Herbs, Cornbread & Chestnut Stuffing
“This is my version of grandmother’s old-fashioned bread stuffing recipe. I have made it for the last three Thanksgivings and everyone has raved about it. It may bake in a casserole dish as directed or a roasting turkey. This recipe makes enough to stuff a 12-pound bird.”
Ingredients:
- 1 cornbread loaf
- 1/2 rye bread loaf
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 stalks celery, finely chopped
- 1 carrot, finely chopped
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 clove garlic chopped
- 1 cup chestnut, chopped coarsely
- 1 teaspoon sage, copped
- 1 teaspoon thyme, chopped
- 1 teaspoon parsley, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon rosemary, chopped
- 2 1/2 cups chicken broth
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Cut the cornbread and rye bread into large cubes, place in a large bowl.
- Preheat your oven to 325 F.
- Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the celery, carrot and onion, and cook slowly until soft. Add the garlic, cook for a couple of minutes. Remove from heat.
- Mix the vegetables, chestnut, sage, thyme, parsley and rosemary into the bread. Add the chicken broth -the mixture should be moist, but not mushy. Season with salt and pepper.
- Lightly grease a baking dish and press the mixture into it. Bake for about 45 minutes, or until the top is brown and crisp.
Cranberry & Chia Seeds Chutney
“This chutney is not as sweet as traditional cranberry sauce, but has a nice bite of ginger and flax seeds. Try it in a turkey sandwich especially with leftovers after Thanksgiving.”
Ingredients:
- 4 cups fresh cranberries
- 1 apple peeled, cored & chopped
- 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon allspice
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1/2 cup apple juice
Directions:
- Combine the cranberries, apple, ginger, white sugar, cinnamon, allspice, chia seeds and apple juice in a saucepan.
- Bring to boil, then simmer over low heat. Continue to cook until the mixture begins to thicken for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Transfer to a container and let cool before refrigerating overnight.
Related: Ask A South Florida Expert: How To Decorate Your Home For Thanksgiving
By Suzy Fielders