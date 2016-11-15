Best Black Wednesday Bars In Miami

While many people are aware of Black Friday, many are not as aware of another Thanksgiving week tradition, Black Wednesday. This is a great way to relax and take a break before jumping into the chaos that is getting Thanksgiving meals prepared, not to mention getting ready for all the family to visit. South Florida offers a great array of bar options to enjoy Black Wednesday at. Below are the top five places to grab a cocktail or beer on this lesser known ‘holiday.’

Repour Bar 1650 James Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 913-1000

www.repourbar.com This cocktail lounge located in the lobby of the Albion Hotel, offers some of the best hand crafted cocktails in South Florida. Owned by local Issac Grillo and his wife April, the bar offers not only tasty concoctions to sip on by a comfortable and relaxed environment where, “the staff treats you as if you’re an old friend.” Their drinks often use local ingredient whether garden fresh herbs or seasonal fruit and garnishes. Be sure to ‘like’ them on Facebook for their latest specials and offerings on Black Wednesday.

Ball & Chain Miami 1513 S.W. 8th St.

Miami, FL 33135

(305) 643-7820

www.ballandchainmiami.com Located in Little Havana, Ball & Chain has a rich history dating back to its original opening in 1935 as the Ball & Chain Saloon. Throughout the years it had a few name changes and location changes but showcased many great entertainers, even the legendary Billie Holiday. It has now become one of the premiere bar and lounges in Miami. They offer a large variety of Cuban, Caribbean and Latin American inspired food and cocktails. Follow their social platforms for more information on entertainment and drink specials they will offer on Black Wednesday: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Related: Ask A South Florida Expert: Top Winter Cocktails In South Florida

Byblos Miami 1545 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 508-5041

www.byblosmiami.com Enjoy drinks this Black Wednesday while also partaking in some amazing Eastern Mediterranean food. They offer a huge variety of cocktails including many Eastern Mediterranean inspired ones. Don’t miss happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m. with great deals on everything from wine to cocktails to beer and even spiked tea. This nightlife destination is one of the top spots in South Florida and a great way to unwind before Thanksgiving.