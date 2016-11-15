Best Black Wednesday Bars In Miami

Repour Bar
1650 James Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 913-1000
www.repourbar.com
This cocktail lounge located in the lobby of the Albion Hotel, offers some of the best hand crafted cocktails in South Florida. Owned by local Issac Grillo and his wife April, the bar offers not only tasty concoctions to sip on by a comfortable and relaxed environment where, “the staff treats you as if you’re an old friend.” Their drinks often use local ingredient whether garden fresh herbs or seasonal fruit and garnishes. Be sure to ‘like’ them on Facebook for their latest specials and offerings on Black Wednesday.
Ball & Chain Miami
1513 S.W. 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 643-7820
www.ballandchainmiami.com
Located in Little Havana, Ball & Chain has a rich history dating back to its original opening in 1935 as the Ball & Chain Saloon. Throughout the years it had a few name changes and location changes but showcased many great entertainers, even the legendary Billie Holiday. It has now become one of the premiere bar and lounges in Miami. They offer a large variety of Cuban, Caribbean and Latin American inspired food and cocktails. Follow their social platforms for more information on entertainment and drink specials they will offer on Black Wednesday: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
Byblos Miami
1545 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 508-5041
www.byblosmiami.com
Enjoy drinks this Black Wednesday while also partaking in some amazing Eastern Mediterranean food. They offer a huge variety of cocktails including many Eastern Mediterranean inspired ones. Don’t miss happy hour from 6 to 7 p.m. with great deals on everything from wine to cocktails to beer and even spiked tea. This nightlife destination is one of the top spots in South Florida and a great way to unwind before Thanksgiving.
Fado Irish Pub
900 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 924-0972
www.fadoirishpub.com
No list of top bars would be complete without a good Irish pub! Located at Mary Brickell Village this Irish pub offers a long list of beers and ciders as well as classic cocktails with an Irish twist. Don’t miss some tasty options they offer on their late night bites menu from fish tacos to their Fado Mini Fish & Chips Cup. Find them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Instagram for more information and what specials they will have available on Black Wednesday.
