Miami Hurricanes Move Up Two Spots In AP Poll, Stand Pat In Coaches

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the fourth consecutive week, the Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the top 10 by both the Associated Press and the Coaches Polls.
The Hurricanes improved two spots in the AP rankings, from Number 9 to Number 7, while staying put at Number 6 in the Coaches‘.
Miami enjoys their highest AP ranking since October 27th of 2013, when they were also ranked 7th.
The updated College Football Playoff Rankings will not be released until Tuesday, at which time the Hurricanes are expected to move up from Number 10.
The Hurricanes dominated 13th ranked Virginia Tech on Saturday night in a 28-10 victory from Hard Rock Stadium. It was Miami’s most complete performance of the season and it came in their most difficult test so far. It only gets tougher next week, when the Canes host 3rd ranked Notre Dame on Saturday, November 11th.
A Hurricanes victory over Notre Dame could potentially propel them into a crucial top 4 spot in the playoff rankings. The game will essentially serve as an elimination game for the College Football Playoff picture.
The latest AP Poll sees Georgia retaining the top spot, followed by #2 Alabama, #3 Notre Dame and #4 Clemson. Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Miami, TCU, Washington, and Auburn.