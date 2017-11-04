Miami Hurricanes Dominate In 28-10 Victory Over Virginia Tech With Big Plays, Turnovers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS(CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes offense thrived on big plays and the defense forced timely turnovers as the Canes rolled to a 28 to 10 victory over Virginia Tech.

The 10th ranked Hurricanes stay unbeaten at 8-0 and remain in control of the ACC’s Coastal Division with a 6-0 conference mark. Virginia Tech falls to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in conference.

The capacity crowd of 63,932 at Hard Rock Stadium was loud and electric. Miami has now won seven consecutive home games and thirteen straight overall. Miami’s thirteen game streak, dating back to last November, is the longest in major college football (FBS).

Miami wore special edition “Miami Nights” all black jerseys with black pants. If Mark Richt and his coaching staff are at all superstitious, this won’t be the last time you see this particular kit.

Big Plays

While quarterback Malik Rosier was far from perfect – throwing three interceptions on the day – he made up for it with impact plays through the air and on the ground.

The junior quarterback threw a 43 yard touchdown to tight end Chris Herndon and completed a 42 yard fourth quarter deep ball to Ahmmon Richards. The pass to Richards was followed by a 13 yard Rosier touchdown run on the very next play. Rosier rushed for 84 yards on 13 carries.

Rosier even caught a pass in the game. Miami got tricky on their first drive, with senior receiver Braxton Berrios completing a 17 yard pass to Rosier for an early first down.

Berrios caught his team-leading 7th touchdown in the game on an 8 yard reception. He caught 3 passes for 50 yards in the victory.

Travis Homer also brought much needed life to Miami’s rushing attack. Homer ran for 95 yards on 14 carries. In the second quarter, Homer broke loose for a 64 yard touchdown run, burning a half-dozen Hokie defenders to put the Hurricanes ahead 14-0.

Miami rushed for 219 yards as a team, after managing only 59 rushing yards a week ago at North Carolina. Miami’s 219 rushing yards are the most Virginia Tech has given up in a game this season. The Hokies boasted the 12th ranked rushing defense in the nation.

Rosier threw for 193 yards with 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. When you add in the Braxton Berrios completion to Rosier, the Canes threw for 210 yards as a team.

Defense Dazzles

It was another active night for Miami’s famous ‘turnover chain.’ Safety Jaquan Johnson grabbed a third quarter interception, while defensive tackle RJ McIntosh and defensive end Jonathan Garvin both recovered fumbles.

Then, cornerback Sheldrick Redwine sealed the victory with an emphatic interception on the game’s final play.

The Hurricanes defense held the Hokies to just 299 yards of total offense, a Virginia Tech season low.

Miami’s pass rush kept Hokies quarterback Josh Jackson off balance all night, sacking him 4 times and hitting him on four other occasions. Miami’s sacks were recorded by DT Kendrick Norton, DE’s Jonathan Garvin and Joe Jackson, and safety Amari Carter.

Miami registered 8 tackles for loss. Joe Jackson led the way with a pair.

Coastal Title Within Reach

Since the creation of the ACC Coastal Division in 2005, Miami has never won an outright division title. They can clinch their first ever Coastal title and a spot in the ACC Championship Game next week.

The magic number is one. Miami’s next ACC victory OR Virginia’s next ACC loss would clinch the division for the Canes. Virginia plays on the road at ACC opponent Louisville next week. Miami plays an out of conference showdown with third ranked Notre Dame.

College Gameday At The Rock

Miami’s mega-matchup with Number 3 Notre Dame is confirmed for an 8:00 PM Start at Hard Rock Stadium next Saturday, November 11th.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town to spotlight the game. It will mark their first visit to South Florida in a decade.

The game will have national championship implications. The winner will stay in the picture for a spot in the College Football Playoff, while the loser will likely be eliminated from contention.